Always willing to help. That’s the kind of person you want on your team and that’s what Tom Quinn is for Athens Food Rescue (AFR).
So it’s no surprise that Quinn is the AFR Volunteer of the Month.
“He picks up from donors at Ohio University and delivers to volunteers from Bishopville and Torch food pantries,” said Food Rescue Executive Director Nanda Filkin. She nominated Tom for the award.
“He is usually available last minute,” Filkin added, and “we thank him for all his hard work and effort getting the OU donors coordinated.”
AFR delivers donated food to agencies for distribution to Athens County residents who don’t get enough to eat. The food comes from several generous partners.
“I am one of seven children and ‘Waste not, want not’ was a frequent mantra shared in my household,” said Quinn. “Combine this with a strong feeling that no one should go hungry, particularly while living in the wealthiest country on the globe. It makes Athens Food Rescue a natural fit for me.”
Quinn added, “Take food that would otherwise go to waste and get it to those who need it. It's so simple, but can make such a difference.”
If you would like to become a volunteer go to AFR’s website - https://www.athensfoodrescue.com. You can also go there to make a donation of money to help support the group’s operations.
“I encourage anyone with interest to get involved in Athens Food Rescue,” Quinn said. “It's a real feel-good experience for all: those who donate, those who receive and those who deliver.”
Contributions can also be made on AFR’s Facebook page and by sending a check (made out to Athens Food Rescue) to Nanda Filkin, 9 Applegate Dr., Athens, OH, 45701. Money given to AFR is tax deductible.
