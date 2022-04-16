A second shot Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) vaccine clinic will be taking place April 22 at Ohio Valley Animal Clinic located at 13480 Della Drive, Athens starting at 3 p.m.
RHDV2 is classified as a foreign animal disease in the United States and can be fatal in rabbits. This disease can be very contagious, and unlike other rabbit hemorrhagic disease viruses, can affect both wild and domestic rabbits.
The signs of this disease in rabbits are blood-stained noses, internal bleeding and sudden death. RHDV2 can spread through direct contact or exposure to an infected rabbit.
In conjunction, anyone who finds a dead rabbit should not touch or move it. Instead, they should report it directly to the USDA at 1-614-856-4735 or the ODA at 1-614-728-6220.
Payment arrangements and reservations for the RHDV2 vaccine must be made in advance by calling 740-517-3486.
