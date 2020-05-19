Rachel Brooks of Coolville, OH, received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ashland University following spring semester classes. Brooks majored in Fine Art.
Brooks is a 2016 graduate of Eastern High School.
Ashland University, which has been ranked in the top 200 colleges and universities in U.S. News and World Report's National Universities category, is a mid-sized, private university conveniently located a short distance from Akron, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. Ashland University values the individual student and offers a unique educational experience that combines the challenge of strong, applied academic programs with a faculty and staff who build nurturing relationships with their students.
