The Racial Equity Coalition of Athens County has announced a county-wide community read event during the months of August and September.
“The Secret Life of Bees’ by Sue Monk Kidd was chosen for the event centered around bringing awareness to the issue of racism and encouraging discussion about the topic.
The fictional book follows a white 14 year old girl in the 1960’s south who runs away from her home with her Black caregiver where they are welcomed into the home of three Black women who work as beekeepers.
By using literature, the project can encourage a wide range of people to become involved, including those who have not engaged with the issue if racism previously. The book is appropriate for those aged 13 and older.
Events and discussions will be planned around the book as well in the coming months. A tentative launch date is scheduled for Aug. 10 but has not yet been finalized.
Those looking to join can purchase their own copy or borrow one. The Athens County Public Library System is acquiring extra copies of the book in order to be borrowed.
Anyone with questions can reach out to Beth Amoriya at bethamoriya@gmail.com, John Schmieding at johnsch.4570@gmail.com or Liz Pahl at elizabethpahl@gmail.com.
