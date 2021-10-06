The ABC Players are at it again with a new play at the Stuart's Opera House in Nelsonville. This time, the show is a drama based on a true story. “Radium Girls” is the story about factory workers who were poisoned by the radium-based paint that they used in their work.
Grace Fryer, Kathryn Schuab, Irene Rudolph, Arthur Roeder, Dr. Von Sochocky, Katherine Wiley and Raymond Berry — all real people — are characters in the play who were involved in lawsuits following the poisonings.
The real life story of the radium girls began in the 1917 as World War I raged on. Young women left at home while the men fought overseas began working to make ends meet. Employees of U.S. Radium Corp. and Radium Dial, a majority of which were young women, were tasked with painting the dials of the watches with glow-in-the-dark radium paint. Radium, a radioactive material discovered in 1898 by Marie and Paul Curie, caused the glow. The substance was considered a cure-all for many ailments, thus feeding into the notion that the women were overreacting.
Watches painted with radium were popular with soldiers as they were much easier to read in the dark. Dials for instrument panels were also painted with the substance. Some women saw this as their patriotic contribution to the war effort, according to the Library of Congress website.
To achieve a finer point on their brushes, painters often placed the brush tip to their lips. According to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History website, women were taught this method by their employers. As time went on, the women began to get sick from radium poisoning, condition that causes deterioration of the bones and cancer.
In the end, the women sued their former companies but according to NPR, much of the funds were eventually used to pay for their funerals. By 1927, more than 50 women had died from direct result of the radium paint.
"I've never played a real person before but I'm doing my best to bring Grace Fryer to light and do her justice," said cast member Jozlyn Bew. "The people have been so fantastic and fun to work with and playing a character like Grace has been different for me, but it's a good kind of challenge."
Director Celeste Parsons stated in a press release that the production has been a true team effort and results in a powerful impact.
The play will be held at the Stuarts Opera House from Oct. 7-9 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at Stuarts Opera House website and at the door. Those interested can call 740-753-1924 to order tickets. Student tickets go for $8 and adult tickets cost $12. Proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test no older than 72 hours is required for entry.
