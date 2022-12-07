Ray Fairclough Forever Jam to aid family of BMX rider from Messenger staff reports Dec 7, 2022 Dec 7, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A fundraiser is being held for the family of BMX enthusiast Ray Fairclough, who frequented Athens Skate Park and other southeastern Ohio BMX venues.The Ray Fairclough Forever Jam is scheduled for this Sunday, Dec. 11, at Ray’s Indoor Bike Park, 9801 Walford Ave., Cleveland. Doors open at 9 a.m., with the jam starting a noon.Proceeds will help Fairclough’s family.Fairclough died on Nov. 10 as a result of injuries he received while at the Athens Skate Park.The Athens Police Department responded to the incident between 8:18 and 9:24 p.m. Nov. 10. The incident is still under investigation, according to the report.Athens Skate Park was built in 2003 and was recently updated in May of this year.According to information on the jam, the bike park is indoors and offers beginner, medium and pro lines. It also rents bicycles of all types and sizes with a helmet.For information on the bike park, visit raysmtb.com online. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ray Fairclough Cycling Work Park Bmx Bike Athens Skate Park Bicycle Beginner Ray Fairclough Forever Jam Food Jam Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Trending Now Four arrested for outstanding warrants during drug search Prison bars interfering with progress of Bellar sex abuse lawsuit Alexander High students help Albany decorate for the holidays Nelsonville names K.J. Tracy acting police chief Death of former Athens resident being investigated Trending Recipes
