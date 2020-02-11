OXFORD, OH – Rebekah Shoup, of Athens, has been named to the Miami University Dean’s List for Fall 2019. Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2019-20 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.
