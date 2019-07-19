Athens AMVETS Post #76 is proud to announce the 2019 scholarship recipients from various Athens County high schools. Over the past 26 years, Post #76 has awarded more than $100,000 in college scholarships to Athens County youth.

This year's winners of $1,000 scholarships are as follows:

  • David Douglas, Alexander High School; Ohio University
  • Faith Laughlin, Federal Hocking High School; Ohio University
  • Madison Campbell, Nelsonville-York High School; Capitol University
  • Macinsey Cooper, Trimble High School; Ohio University
