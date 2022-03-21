ATHENS — The American Red Cross of South Central Ohio is honoring local volunteer Danny Kasler for his dedication to service and for working more than 2,500 hours in the first six months of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
“I enjoy being busy,” Kasler said. His profile as a volunteer covers six areas of responsibility, from fiscal matters to managing the utilities in the Athens office and making sure Red Cross vehicles are maintained and ready to go. His work includes coordinating blood drives and staffing the Athens office.
This year marks his 13th year as a volunteer for the Red Cross. Kasler racks up many of his volunteer hours as he does deployment work for the South Central Ohio Chapter.
This involves being available day and night, to call out trained volunteers to travel to help people in disasters throughout the United States.
“Danny is a very special volunteer and an even better individual, said Chapter Executive Director Matthew Riddle.
“Danny is the rock and foundation of our Athens office. His commitment to the mission and community is admirable.”
Due to the pandemic, the Red Cross office in Athens has been closed except for blood drives, but all services have continued. Kasler has staffed the office to make sure services are there for Athens County and beyond.
