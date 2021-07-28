The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe shortage in blood donation and is urging the public to donate.
According to a release from the Red Cross, they are distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals than last year and need to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand.
From Aug. 1 through 15, all donors will be entered into a drawing for a VIP trip for two to the 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Donors will also receive a free four-month subscription to Apple Music for donating in August.
The following blood donation opportunities are taking place in Athens County next month:
- Aug. 2: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Sojourners Athens, 5 N Shafer Street
- Aug. 4: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., Athens Masonic Lodge, 12 W Carpenter St.
- Aug. 10: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Athens County Chapter House, 100 May Ave.
- Aug. 12: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Richland United Methodist Church, 60 Pomeroy Rd
