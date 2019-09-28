Want to create a BioBlitz at your school? Looking for activities for your school garden? These are just a few of the topics that will be covered at the sixth annual Appalachian Green Teachers Conference, which will be held at Burr Oak Lodge & Conference Center Oct. 29-30.
Registration is now open for the conference, which will provide hands-on experience for teachers and non-formal educators with an interest in environmental education and inquiry based education. There will be numerous workshops and field trips, and participants will be able to earn one semester hour of graduate credit from Ashland University.
The event, hosted by Rural Action and Camp Oty’Okwa, will feature two keynote speakers: Paul Patton, social enterprise director at Rural Action and a former archaeologist at Ohio University; and Jim Mahoney, former superintendent and past director of Battelle for Kids.
Contact Joe Brehm for information at joe@ruralaction.org or (740) 767-2225. Participants can register for the conference online at www.ruralaction.org/eeconference/.
