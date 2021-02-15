Relay for Life of Greater Athens is reimagined this year as a drive-thru Luminaria Ceremony at the Athens County Fairgrounds on March 19,2021 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., with speaker at 7 p.m.
The luminarias are paper lantern bags that honor every life touched by cancer.
Luminarias can be dedicated to a loved one lost, someone currently battling, or anyone who’s overcome it. When you attend a Relay event, you’ll see the Luminarias decorated with names and sometimes messages to the people they’re dedicated to.
Relay participants share an emotional moment when each Luminaria is lit in remembrance of a life touched by cancer. Together, we take a moment of silence to remember the loved ones they’re dedicated to. When you make a donation for a Luminaria it helps fund the American Cancer Society’s mission to help save lives.
In addition to the drive through luminaria ceremony, there will be a takeout/to go survivor dinner provided for each registered survivor and up to 2 caregivers. Survivors must register/RSVP ahead of time.
To register for event, purchase luminaria, or make a donation, visit: relayforlife.org/greaterathensoh Or visit Facebook: Relay for Life of Greater Athens OH.
For further questions please reach out to rflathensco@gmail.com or call 740-696-1148. You may leave a message.
Sponsorship options:
- $100 – Name to be displayed on a yard sign and name added to event page
- $250 and up – Company banner to be displayed and logo/name added to event page and Facebook page.
Please email rflathensco@gmail.com to become an event sponsor.
