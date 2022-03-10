Relay for Life of Greater Athens is being held at The Market on State on East State Street, Athens. on March 25, 2021 from 6 p.m. to midnight.
The schedule is as follows:
5:30 p.m. — Survivor Dinner check-in
5:45 p.m. — Silent Auction begins
6 p.m. — Opening Ceremony
7:30 p.m. — Refit
9 p.m. — Luminaria Ceremony - Luminaria Bags will be lit to honor cancer survivors and remember those we’ve lost.
10 p.m. — DJ Rockin’ Reggie, Silent Auction ends and winners announced
11:45 p.m. — Closing Ceremony
To register for event, purchase luminaria, be a sponsor or make a donation: visit relayforlife.org/greaterathensoh
Facebook: Relay for Life of Greater Athens OH
For further questions: please reach out to rflathensco@gmail.com or call 740-696-1148 (leave message)
