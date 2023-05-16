CHAUNCEY — The SēD Gallery is pleased to present “Remedies of the Future.” An opening reception will be held from 5-8 p.m. May 20 at the gallery, located at 48 Converse St., Chauncey, on the main floor.
The gallery will host artistic, creative solutions to the environmental crisis and its consequences organized by artist Brooke Ripley, courtesy of the Original Works Grant from the Graduate College at Ohio University.
“Through this critical discussion and the exploration of viable solutions such as bioremediation, direct air capture, lifestyle changes, and societal restructuring, I hope to invite the public into these conversations," Ripley said in a press release. "In doing so, I seek to learn from their perspectives as well. It will engage with the public via tangible groundings in research, a public reception, online documentation, and a public exhibition review… As artists, we have the power to aestheticize solutions. In artistically representing remediation, artists make a case of aesthetics to the viewer. In the case of native biodiversity, for instance, we already have the means to implement it. Yet, many choose not to implement it. If we, as artists, aestheticize native biodiversity, Native biodiversity begins at the individual level in our backyards… Within this exhibit, I invite gallery-goers to consider remedies of the future as something that can and should start now.”
Remedies of the Future is a reminder that art can inspire, catalyze and represent change. Visitors are invited to imagine a world where humanity and nature can coexist in harmony and embrace the transformative potential of art to shape the future of the planet.
As the world faces the unprecedented challenge of the climate crisis, Remedies of the Future seeks to inspire hope and ignite action through the transformative power of art. Participating artists offer distinctive perspectives on these pressing issues, utilizing their creative talents to propose novel approaches and raise awareness of the urgent need for action.
