A basketball court is now open for play at the The Plains Community Park. It’s one of several improvements there.
“The cost of the court was funded 75% by an ODNR NatureWorks grant,” said Athens Township Trustee Steve Pierson. “The contractor was local – Mike Niggemeyer of Athens Excavating and Concrete.”
Pierson also reports that a new shelter house has been built at the park, which is located on Connett Road.
“The shelter house is complete except for installation of park grills, one on each end of the shelter house,” said Pierson. “The shelter has a brown roof and white overhang and gable ends to match the existing building.”
The NatureWorks grant also paid for the shelter, a total of five new grills and four new picnic tables with additional funding for the shelter from the CARES Act.
“Even though the park closes at 10 p.m. the new shelter house does have lighting for any event that might occur after dark,” Pierson said. “And there are electric outlets along one complete side if the shelter.”
The building is at the end of the rear drive to the park (off W. First Street) where additional parking is available so as not to compete with the existing parking lot. This contractor was local as well — Scott Neal Home Improvements.
And, coming in January, the park will get a new playground.
“This is also 75% funded by the NatureWorks grant,” Pierson explained. “Mid-States Recreation will completely install a new playground including a new ADA compliant perimeter, mulch and equipment.”
The layout of the existing playground equipment does not meet spacing requirements.
