Editor’s note: April is National Poetry Month. To celebrate, we’ve invited Athens Poet Laureate Wendy McVicker to share some poems with The Athens Messenger. We hope you enjoy them just as much as we do.
Respect the River
I told those boys
we saw roaming
the bank, looking
for a way in,
to respect a river
in flood, its speed
and strength, its
unpredictability.
It’ll buck you off
like a wild bronco.
Maybe they listened.
Maybe the lost one,
the one the rescue
crews still seek
with their dogs
and slow trawling,
is not one of them,
not one I’ve known
since childhood.
Surely he’s someone’s
childhood friend,
someone’s son.
We know he’s gone,
in every way
that matters.
This morning, the river
is quiet, mud-flattened
grasses along the bank
attesting to its reach.
Red-winged blackbirds flit
from reed to reed.
Wendy McVicker
