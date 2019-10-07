This October marks the fifth year ReUse Industries has offered the ReUse Competition as an opportunity for the region’s makers to showcase their talent in creating products and art from re-purposed materials. Open to residents of Appalachian Ohio, the 2019 competition has five adult categories: Artistic, Clothing, Jewelry and Fashion accessories, Furniture, and Home Living, and a youth category for entrants age 8-18.
Prizes include cash and Athens MakerSpace memberships valued at over $2,000.
What makes this year’s competition different is a first-time partnership between three local organizations. On Oct. 26, the competition will be held in the Community Room at The Dairy Barn Arts Center at 8000 Dairy Lane, Athens. Just outside during the same hours Power105/97 WATH will hold their 36th Annual Chili Bowl, this year benefiting Athens Area Stand Down.
Molly Prudenti St. Clair of Power 105/97 WATH said of the event, “We cannot be more excited about partnering with ReUse Industries and the Dairy Barn for this charity event. What’s more is that we are adding a new component to our Chili Cook-Off Competition: Whomever wins this year’s overall judges’ award will get to choose next year’s charity recipient. We are expecting a large crowd as we are holding the event during the Block Party weekend and we are encouraging costumes!”
For those interested in joining the Chili Cook-Off, entry is $10 per chili recipe. Visit wxtq.com for information or call the station at 740-593-6651.
The ReUse Competition will be held Saturday, Oct. 26. Judging will occur 12-1 p.m., and the event will be open to the public 1-5 p.m., with winners announced at 2 p.m. Cash bar and music throughout the afternoon. Deadline to enter the competition is October 12. More details available at facebook.com/athensohiomakerspace/events. Entries can be submitted by calling 740-447-9055 or emailing info@athensohiomakerspace.com.
