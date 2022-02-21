Reward for a lost female cat from Nelsonville. She's a small, all white cat with a dark gray tabby spot on top of her head resembling a mohawk. She has one blue and one golden eye and has never been outside.
She is a companion animal and is less than a year old. Anyone with information about where she is can call or text Natalie Dungee at 740-590-4794.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.