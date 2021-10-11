Richland United Methodist Church, located at 60 Pomeroy Road in Athens, held their annual Fall Festival at a local farm on Sept. 19.
Approximately 45 people attended the event which began with games that included corn hole, Jenga, horseshoes and croquet followed by a potluck dinner. A pie baking contest was also held with Maryann Bennink taking home first place, Larry Tong in second and Rita Snider in third.
The church will be hosting Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. Anyone interested in giving out candy or attending is welcome.
Those with questions can contact the church Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 740-594-8541.
