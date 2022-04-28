Ryan Rieder has officially stepped into his new position as Tri-County Career Center’s new director of adult education.
Rieder, who began his new job on Monday, stated that, “Tri-County’s good reputation in the community and their commitment to adult education helped me decide to make this move.”
His primary duties will include overseeing TCCC’s adult education department and its faculty members, as well as the career programs and short courses.
The schools selection of career programs includes, cosmetology, medical assisting technology, nursing assistant, phlebotomy training, power line technician training and welding technology.
Students who wish to enroll in one of the school’s short courses can chose from one of the following: Computer Training, CPR & First Aid, Fiber Optic Technician Training and ServSafe.
ServSafe is a nationally recognized food manager-based certification that can benefit students planning to get a job in the food service industry.
In conjunction, every student who is enrolled in a full-time program at TCCC’s adult center is expected to have a high school diploma or GED. However, there are some short-term programs that do not require students to have either of these diplomas.
Students who are interested in preparing themselves to take a GED test can find the help they need courtesy of the school’s Aspire program.
Rieder’s academic credentials include an undergraduate degree from Ohio University and a master’s degree from The Ohio State University. Currently Rieder is working on obtaining a doctorate degree in education administration.
Previously, Rieder was employed at Hocking College for nearly nine years. He began working there in 2013 as an instructor. Then, in 2015 he was promoted to department chair. From 2018-2022, Rieder was the college’s dean of Art, Business and Sciences department.
Tasha Penwell has been the program manager for HC’s Computer Science program for over three years. She classifies working with Rieder as a very pleasurable and supportive experience.
Penwell, praised Rieder for his ability to remain calm under pressure, approach tough subjects with a sense of humor, and his leadership style which never involved micromanaging his staff.
She maintains that, “I have truly enjoyed my time working with-and for-Ryan, and I would gladly welcome the opportunity to do so again!”
Rieder’s goals include developing new programs at the school, working more directly with local employers and establishing new partnerships with businesses.
Specifically, Rieder views his new position as an opportunity to champion the cause of adult education in the area “at a time when training and education for displaced adults has never been needed more.”
For over 50 years, Tri-County Career Center has been providing Southeastern Ohio high school students and adults hoping to reinvent themselves with specialized career and technical training designed to make them more competitive in the job market.
Prospective students who need more information about TCCC can call 740-753-3511 or visit https://www.tricountyhightech.com.
