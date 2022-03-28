RIO GRANDE — Building on the tremendous growth and success of the College Credit Plus Program, the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College are excited to announce a new opportunity launching this fall: the Continued Commitment Program.
Graduating high school seniors in the College Credit Plus Program wishing to continue at Rio will now be eligible for a $1,000 scholarship. The scholarship is renewable each year and is open to current high school students who have earned a minimum of 12 credits at Rio by the time they graduate.
“Rio is always looking for ways to make education attainable for our community. This new program is a great example of that commitment.” said Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Kellie Bean.
In a 2019 Ohio Department of Higher Education Report, CCP students graduate with nearly 50 percent of their credits completed on their way to a college degree. This significantly reduces the time and cost of obtaining their degree.
“Many in the CCP Program are looking to get a head start and an affordable pathway to get their degree” President Ryan Smith added. “Now, they can continue at Rio with a little less financial burden.”
This spring, Rio is to award 13 Associates degrees and one welding cert to CCP students. Student receive these honors even before earning their high school diploma.
The College Credit Plus Program provides students in grades 7-12 an opportunity to earn college and high school credits. The program not only enhances a student’s career readiness and postsecondary success, but is at no or limited costs to students and families.
For more information, contact Rio’s College Credit Plus Coordinator Ciara Small at csmall@rio.edu or by calling 740-245-7210.
