Rising Appalachia has been awarded a ServeOhio grant to help cleanup the Hocking River.
The grant will provide funding for the Millfield organization to organize 32 volunteers to perform a general cleanup at the Hocking River between Nelsonville and Athens. Volunteers will also clear strainers and obstructions that create significant hazards on the river.
This cleanup project is one of dozens around the state that will take place on Make a Difference Day on Oct. 26. Make A Difference Day is the largest national day of community service, where hundreds of Ohioans plan service projects each year involving corporations, communities, nonprofit organizations and individual volunteers.
The ServeOhio project grants will support local projects throughout Ohio that commit to bringing volunteers together to create or improve community assets or infrastructure such as parks, schools, senior centers, community gardens or low-income homes. The various projects involve a broad spectrum of community participants, include collaborative partnerships, and benefit entire communities around Ohio.
Nationally, for over 20 years, millions of volunteers from around the world have united for Make a Difference Day in a common mission to improve the lives of others.
ServeOhio awards these grants with support from their partners AEP Foundation and the Corporation for National and Community Service. Twelve grants were awarded this year, each totalling between $500 and $2,000, for a total of $18,682 this.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.