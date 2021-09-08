The Athens Soil and Water Conservation District is joining forces with the City of Athens, Athens City-County Health Department and the Hocking Conservancy District are organizing a mini-sweep on the Hocking River on Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. until noon.
The cleanup will be held during Pollution Prevention Week, which is held from Sept. 19 through Sept. 24. Further events will take place throughout the week and details can be found on the Ohio University Office of Sustainability's website. With all the recent flooding, there is much debris and trash to be cleaned from the waterway.
Volunteers are needed for the project and pre-registration is required to ensure there are enough supplies for everyone. Registration can be completed at www.athenswcd.org. Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt while supplies last.
Anyone with questions about Pollution Prevention Week or the river cleanup can contact Teresa Caldwell via email at teresacaldwell@athensswcd.org or via phone at 740-797-9686 ext. 6282.
