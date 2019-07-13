COLUMBUS — On July 1, Scott M. Robe began his three-year term on the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA) Board of Governors.
Robe was elected by fellow attorneys to represent OSBA District 17, which includes Athens, Hocking, Meigs, Morgan, Noble and Washington counties. He replaces Judge Michael L. Barr, who completed his three-year term on the Board at the end of June.
Robe is the principal of Robe Law Office in Athens and president of the Athens County Bar Association. He serves on the section council of the OSBA’s Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law Section, has served on the OSBA Council of Delegates, and has been involved in the Ohio Center for Law-Related Education’s High School Mock Trail program for 15 years. Locally, he serves as treasurer for the Athens Foundation.
Robe received his undergraduate degree from Ohio University and his law degree from the Regent University School of Law.
The OSBA Board of Governors is a 24-member volunteer body that manages the OSBA’s business affairs, sets policy, reviews pending legislation and conducts business on behalf of the members of the OSBA.
