Rocky Boots has partnered with the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus, Ohio. Monetary support from community partners like Rocky enables the museum to recognize the experiences of veterans, sharing stories that honor, connect, inspire and educate countless people each year.
“We recently took a company outing to the National Veterans Memorial and Museum and our entire organization felt strongly that the museum was a cause we should support,” said Mark Dean, VP of Rocky’s commercial military division. “Rocky Boots has always worked closely with the military and individuals serving, so as a local company, it makes perfect sense for us to support the museum and the stories of our veterans.”
The National Veterans Memorial and Museum opened to the public in October 2018 featuring more than 50,000 square feet of exhibits, memorials, meeting space and classrooms. The museum’s mission is to carefully preserve not only the names, dates, and battles but the intimate memories, personal belongings and painful losses of our nation’s veterans.
Rocky Boots began supplying footwear for the military servicemen during World War II and produced more than one million pairs of boots during that conflict and the Korean War. Popular styles among servicemen and women today include the Rocky S2V and the new lightweight C4R boots. For more information on Rocky military footwear, visit www.rockyboots.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.