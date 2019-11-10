Rocky Brands Habitat for Humanity build
Rocky Brands associates participated in an Oct. 19 Habitat for Humanity build on Elizabeth Street in Nelsonville. The company also donated $10,000 for materials needed to construct the house.

NELSONVILLE — Associates from Rocky Brands participated in an Oct. 19 Habitat for Humanity build on Elizabeth Street in Nelsonville, raising the walls of a new home for a family in need. The company donated $10,000 for the materials needed, and a group of associates and family members participated in the project.

“Rocky has been committed to the Nelsonville community since our company opened its doors 87 years ago,” said Jason Brooks, president and CEO of Rocky Brands, Inc. “We are always happy to work with organizations like Habitat for Humanity on opportunities like this to improve the lives of our neighbors.”

The project, organized through Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio, is scheduled for completion in February. It is the second home in the area where Rocky Brands has participated in the build.

More information on Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio can be found here online at www.habitatseo.org.

