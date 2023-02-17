Through its 2023 grants, RCIF and OHFN are supporting programs focused on healthy food access, educational opportunities, behavioral health services, and programming for older adults.
“Southeast Ohio is often an area with underserved populations with unmet needs. Our partnership with OHFN is vital to advancing our community initiatives to create new opportunities and boost current programs,” said Bobby Smathers, chairperson for RCIF.
Since 2013, OHFN has partnered with RCIF to match charitable contributions made by Rocky Brands employees. During the fall 2022 grant cycle, the organizations provided $50,000 to 11 area nonprofit organizations. More than $700,000 in total funding has been awarded through the partnership over the last decade.
“OHFN’s partnership with RCIF reflects our commitment to partnering with other funders to reach more nonprofit and community organizations addressing important community needs,” said OHFN Director of Programs Megan Wanczyk. “We’re grateful for the generosity of Rocky employees that fund the RCIF and makes our shared investments in the community possible.”
RCIF was launched in 2009 and has contributed to more than 150 local initiatives or projects.
The Rocky Community Improvement Fund was founded by Rocky Brands associates in May 2009 with a mission to provide impactful support to local communities by awarding grants to build a clean, safe, and healthy community for our neighbors. To date, the RCIF has awarded over $700,000 to area nonprofits.
