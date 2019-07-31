NELSONVILLE — The Rocky Community Improvement Fund (RCIF) and Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville will be continuing their funding partnership through the RCIF community grants program this fall. Agencies serving Athens and surrounding counties are encouraged to attend an information session held on Aug. 15 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. in the community room of the Rocky Outdoor Gear Store in Nelsonville. Representatives from the funding partners will share information about funding priorities and application best practices. This session will afford time for agencies to talk about their specific project/program and have their questions addressed.
The fall grant application deadline is Sept. 15 at midnight. The RCIF was launched in 2009 and has distributed more than $568,000 to nonprofit organizations in Southeastern Ohio over the last 10 years.
To register for the information session, contact Jesse Stock at (740) 594-6061 or jesse@athensfoundation.org. For information about RCIF, contact RCIF@rockybrands.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.