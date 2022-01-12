Aaron McVey (740-818-9097) was elected chairman of the Rome Township Board of Trustees with John Young Jr. (740-541-4692) elected as vice chairman and John Poston (740-590-6256) as third trustee.
Meetings will be held on the second and seventeenth of each month at 5 p.m. If the date falls on a weekend, the meeting will be on the following Monday.
The Annual Financial Reports are complete and available at the township building. Call Fiscal Officer Willard A. Dunfee at 740-662-0717 for viewing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.