Athens Sunrise Rotary announced plans to host the 4th Annual Paddle for Polio Plus virtually.
The fundraiser, which raises money for Polio Plus, Rotary International’s fund dedicated to eradicating polio worldwide, challenges participants to take to the water whether it be on a canoe, kayak, or stand-up paddle board.
Paddle for Polio Plus will take place over the week of Oct. 18, ending on October 24th, World Polio Day. During this week, participants are encouraged to follow the club’s Instagram, @athenssunrise, for daily challenges and to share their own photos from the water using the hashtag #Paddle4Polio.
While the club is not able to observe World Polio Day and host an event together in person, as they have in years past, they have not lost sight of the reason for the event.
“Paddle for Polio Plus began with a simple idea and has grown into a beloved Athens Sunrise Rotary tradition,” said Jenny Stotts, Athens Sunrise Rotarian.
“We hope to carry on the fun in a safe way this year with our transition to virtual and look forward to joining
water-lovers from all around the world as we do our part to eradicate poliovirus. Only two countries remain — Afghanistan and Pakistan — with active polio outbreaks and we are working hard, all the way to zero,” Stotts added.
To register for the event, visit athenssunriserotary.org. The cost is $20 and 100 percent of the proceeds support Polio Plus. Community members can also support the cause by purchasing a Paddle for Polio Plus official shirt at ohioishome.com/shop/fundraiser/paddle-for-polio-2020-long-sleeve/.
