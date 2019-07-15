Athens Food Rescue has announced the winners of the Fourth Annual Rubber Duck Derby and Family Fun Olympics held July 13. The winners were Lynda Johnson, Carol Patterson and Claudia Bashaw. The event was held at the West State Street Park shelter house and featured a rubber duck "race" that was altered this year due to the Hocking River being too treacherous for the ducks to "swim."

The duck “adopted” by Johnson was plucked from a pool from among hundreds of others to be the grand prize winner of a Columbus, Ohio experience package valued at $500. Patterson’s prize is an Athens, Ohio experience package valued at $350 and Bashaw’s prize is an Athens dining experience package valued at $225.

Jan Hodson, Jim Mosher and Angela Straw are the three last place prize winners. They each receive $50 gift cards.

The Duck Derby is staged every year by Athens Food Rescue to raise money for the group’s efforts to feed the hungry. AFR volunteers also coordinate games and award medals for the kids and families who attend the event.

