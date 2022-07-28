Rural Action will be holding two upcoming workshops - one of which will have participants buzzing with excitement!
On Wednesday, August 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., they will be having a Midsummer Hive Check-In workshop at the teaching apiary at Chesterhill Produce Auction located at 8380 Wagnor Rd. Chesterhill.
Hive management for summer will be the subject of this free event that's open to the public and happening courtesy of a partnership between Rural Action and Central State University.
Then, on August 6, an Asian Vegetable Workshop will be taking place from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. This workshop will start on the first floor at Patton Hall, East Union Street in Athens and conclude at West Side Community Gardens located at 400 West State Street.
The focus of this workshop will be on teaching participants how to grow Asian vegetables. Afterwards, they'll be a cooking and tasting event where students will learn how to prepare Asian vegetables.
Participants planning to attend the Asian Vegetable Workshop will be expected to pay a fee of $10.
In order to register for these workshops, participants need to go to ruralaction.org/workshops and click on the link for these workshops.
Although everyone is welcome to register, Rural Action maintains that the information being presented will be more applicable to farmers and landowners. Also, these workshops are geared to support beginning farmers by providing them with valuable content and networking opportunities.
Rural Action is a regional community development organization that organizes a range of quality of life, environmental and economic projects across rural Appalachian Ohio.
For more information about these workshops contact Rural Action Beginning Farmer Outreach Assistant, Katie Lloyd at 740-677-4047.
