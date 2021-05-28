Don (Butch) Russell and Nancy Fouty Russell met at Dow's Roller-Rink in 1968. The couple married right after graduation – Don from Glouster and Nancy from Doanville, Nelsonville-York School District. They joined the Air Force in 1976 and was stationed at RAF Upper Heyford in England, Lack Land AFB, Cannon AFB, and NM.
The couple were blessed with two children, Frances (Jason) Hart who live in Oregon, and Donnie (AMy) Russell, who live in Logan. In addition, they have three grandchildren, one of whom is currently a DJ at WXTQ.
