Russell-Dicken wedding announcement

Austin Russell & Mackenzie Dicken were married on March 8th, 2021 at a destination wedding in Destin, Florida. Their wedding ceremony took place on "Sunset Cruises" Yacht where the ship's Captain officiated the marriage as they cruised into the sunset. There will be an "Open House" wedding reception on Saturday July 17th, 2021 at the "Bowen House" in Logan Ohio from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Please come celebrate the newlyweds at an informal cookout! Mackenzie is the daughter of Doug & Christi Dicken of Jackson, Ohio & Cyndi Moore of Columbus Ohio. Austin is the son of Rich & Donna Russell of Athens, Ohio. The couple reside in Jacksonville, Florida. The "Bowen House" is located at 196 North Market Street, Logan, Ohio 43138. Please RSVP by text to Doug at 740-583-1734.
