Jessica Marsh (Burrow) and Newton Russell of Millfield announce the birth of a daughter, Sydney Rose Artemis Maria Russell, on Dec. 5, 2019. Siblings are W. Beau, 6; Sj, 5; Wyatt, 4; and Shelby, 1. Grandparents are Bill and Jill Russell of Millfield and Kathlene Darby and Payton C. of Athens.

