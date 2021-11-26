The children of Boyd and Judy Ruth happily announce their parents' 50th wedding anniversary. They have been blessed with two children, Tammy (Matt) Hawk & Trevor Ruth. They have also been blessed with two grandchildren, Cameron and Cody Hawk. Boyd is the owner of a lawn and landscaping company and Judy is a retired educator.
Their children are hosting a private family dinner to honor the occasion on Nov. 27. Anyone wishing to congratulate the couple may send a card to 23 Sunnyside Dr., Athens, OH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.