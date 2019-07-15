Isa Sabraw of Athens was named to the dean's list for the spring 2019 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Sabraw is enrolled in the university's Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Art. To qualify for the dean's list in the Sam Fox School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or above and complete at least 14 graded units.
