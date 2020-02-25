Saddle Slickers 4-H Club will hold its first meeting of 2020 from noon to 2 p.m., on the 2nd floor of the Shade Community Center on Feb. 29. There will be discussion of projects for the upcoming year, community projects, club events, and concession stands. During the meeting there will be a simple sewing project and use of sewing machines.

For more information please call Heidi LaJohn at 740-856-1299.

