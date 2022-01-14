Author Sam Quinones, best known for his work documenting America's opioid epidemic. will be hosting a virtual authors discussion on Wednesday, Jan. 19 beginning at noon.
The event is being hosted by the Athens County Public Library system and is sponsored by Athens HOPE, the Tomcat Bridgebuilders and the Athens-Hocking-Vinton Drug Addiction and Mental Health 317 Board.
Most well known for his book "Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opioid Epidemic", Quinones spent time as a journalist with the Los Angeles Times as well as ten years in Mexico writing his books. In his career, he has worked for National Geographic, Pacific Standard Magazine, the New York Times, Los Angeles Magazine, and other publications.
Quinones' most recent work, "The Least of Us: True Tales of America & Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth", follows the evolution of the opioid crisis in America — mainly the switch over to methamphetamine and synthetic drugs like fentanyl.
Those wishing to join the event can register at the library website. It will be a virtual only event. Registration for the event will close at 11 a.m. on Jan. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.