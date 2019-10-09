The Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program is hosting a series of Advocate Meet and Greet events at libraries around Athens County. The organization, based in Athens, serves residents of Athens, Meigs, Perry, Gallia, Hocking, Morgan and Vinton Counties who are survivors of sexual violence, domestic violence and stalking.
Upcoming events include:
- Thursday, Oct. 17, 1-4 p.m. — Glouster Public Library (20 Toledo St.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 22, noon to 3 p.m. — Chauncey Public Library (29 Converse St.)
- Thursday, Oct. 24, noon to 3 p.m. — Wells Public Library (5200 Washington Road, Albany)
- Tuesday, Oct. 29, noon to 3 p.m. — The Plains Public Library (14 S. Plains Road)
