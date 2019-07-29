Meg Stacks Saunders and Zachary Saunders of The Plains announce the birth of a daughter Emerry Grace Saunders born on July 1, 2019, at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. Emerry has a sibling, Lane Winslow, age 5. Grandparents are Don and Robin Stacks of Hutchinson Island, Fla. and Jon and Sherri Saunders of Heath, Ohio.

