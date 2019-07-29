Meg Stacks Saunders and Zachary Saunders of The Plains announce the birth of a daughter Emerry Grace Saunders born on July 1, 2019, at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. Emerry has a sibling, Lane Winslow, age 5. Grandparents are Don and Robin Stacks of Hutchinson Island, Fla. and Jon and Sherri Saunders of Heath, Ohio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.