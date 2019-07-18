Matthew Sayers will be promoted to the rank of Technical Sergeant, effective Aug. 1. Sergeant Sayers is the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of Personnel at the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps at Detachment 650, Ohio University. Sergeant Sayers joined the Air Force in 2004 and has been assigned to Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi, Fort Gordon in Georgia, Fort Benning in Georgia, and assumed his present position at Ohio University in April 2015.

