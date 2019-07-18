Matthew Sayers will be promoted to the rank of Technical Sergeant, effective Aug. 1. Sergeant Sayers is the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of Personnel at the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps at Detachment 650, Ohio University. Sergeant Sayers joined the Air Force in 2004 and has been assigned to Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi, Fort Gordon in Georgia, Fort Benning in Georgia, and assumed his present position at Ohio University in April 2015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.