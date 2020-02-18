NELSONVILLE – Students throughout Appalachian Ohio are getting ready to take the next step in their education by attending post-secondary colleges, universities, and trade school, and scholarships are vital to ensuring every student has the resources to pursue their dreams.
The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) has opened scholarship applications for scholarship funds at FAO. FAO offers a variety of scholarships intended for students from different counties and with various interests and areas of study. Students can identify one or multiple scholarships suited to their educational plans.
Students in Athens County have two specific scholarship opportunities available to them in addition to those available for students across all 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio:
• The Lee Beckett Legacy Scholarship Fund was established to honor Mrs. Lee Beckett, a former York High School teacher, and her work to support countless students throughout her forty-three years of teaching. The Fund provides scholarships to one male and one female graduating senior at Nelsonville-York pursuing post-secondary studies, either full or part-time, at an accredited trade or technical training program, community college, college or university.
• The Susan K. Ipacs Nursing Legacy Scholarship Fund was established to honor the work and life of Susan Ipacs – nurse, instructor, mother, wife and friend. The scholarship supports second-year Hocking College students pursuing nursing.
All information on individual scholarship opportunities, including guidelines, eligibility, and how to apply, can be found on FAO’s website at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Scholarship-Opportunities. Completed applications and all accompanying materials must be emailed to scholarships@ffao.org by Sunday, March 15, 2020, or mailed with postmark on or before Saturday, March 14, 2020 to the Foundation’s office at PO Box 456, Nelsonville, OH 45764.
Each year, the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio offers scholarships to students across the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. In 2019, 320 Appalachian Ohio students were awarded over $515,000 in scholarships from over 280 donor-established scholarship funds at FAO. For more information about how to grow scholarship resources for the region’s students, please visit www.AppalachianOhio.org or call 740.753.1111.
