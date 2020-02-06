The Equal Justice Initiative in partnership with the Athens’ Christopher Davis Community Remembrance Project is pleased to announce an Essay Contest open to ninth through 12th grade students attending public high school in Athens County. Prizes totaling at least $5,000 will be awarded to winning participants.
This scholarship challenge coincides with a forthcoming dedication of a historical marker to be placed in Athens later this spring. The marker will memorialize Mr. Christopher Davis, a young Black farm worker who was lynched from a bridge on Nov. 20, 1881 near what is now Ohio University’s Baker Center.
The essay contest asks high school students in Athens County to explore history and how it has impacted current culture. The deadline for submissions is March 15.
To learn more of the local history of Albany resident Christopher Davis, and to register for the contest please visit:
Or contact Brenda Robinson at brobinson.teacher@gmail.com
