A new joint scholarship for student veterans, made possible by a partnership between Ohio University’s Military and Veteran Student Services Center and Fiserv, will be available for students for the 2022 academic year.
The scholarships will provide preference for students who are veterans or military spouses, enrolled in or accepted for admission to the College of Business and/or the Russ College of Engineering and Technology, and students who are juniors or seniors.
The Fiserv Veterans and Military-Affiliated Student Scholarship will provide two $2,500 scholarships to veteran or military spouse students attending Ohio University starting in the fall semester. Fiserv is a global provider of payments and financial services technology with
“Fiserv has an ongoing relationship with Ohio University and this scholarship is another extension of our partnership. We employ many university alumni and see hiring veterans as a priority, so this scholarship was a natural fit,” said Anthony S. Marino, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Fiserv and a 1985 Ohio University graduate.
The Veterans and Military Student Services Center strives to support and advocate for veterans and military-affiliated students in their transition to Ohio University and their pursuit of intellectual and personal development.
“We could not be more pleased,” said Terry St. Peter, director of Ohio University’s Brigadier General James M. Abraham-Colonel Arlene F. Greenfield Veterans and Military Student Services Center. “Scholarships such as these fill an important gap in the college funding for veteran and military students. Many people believe that college funding for veterans covers everything, but this is simply not the case, especially for junior and senior students, who may have exhausted their earned veteran’s education benefits for a number of reasons.”
The Fiserv Salutes initiative is dedicated to making the company an employer of choice for veterans and military spouses, and a provider of a comprehensive suite of business solutions for veteran-owned businesses. Fiserv has consistently ranked among the Military Times “Best for Vets: Employers” rankings and was named a five-star employer in the VETS Indexes Employer Award, underscoring the company’s commitment to veteran employment.
In addition to the scholarship, Fiserv will offer recipients and applicants opportunities to fill internship and analyst positions at the company.
Scholarship applications will be available after Jan. 1, 2022, with an award date in late spring. A joint presentation is also planned in coordination with Fiserv to kick off the scholarship.
