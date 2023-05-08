GLOUSTER — Trimble High School Drama Club will present "Attention Detention" from 7-8 p.m. May 11 in the Trimble High School cafeteria.
The comedy, written by Bradley Hayward, features four honor roll students have been summoned to detention. To avoid punishment, they each come up with a excuse for their tardiness, and their tales are acted out by an ensemble. The principal will have to figure out the truth. As one wild lie piles on top of the next, the principal gets further away from the truth.
The play features general seating and donations are appreciated.
Concessions and plants will be sold during intermission.
Trimble High School is located at 1 Tomcat Drive, Glouster.
Local schools hosting plant sales
Both Athens High School and Beacon School are hosting plant sales.
Athens High School FFA Greenhouse, located behind Athens High School in The Plains, will host a plant sale of flowers, vegetables and succulents from 3-6 p.m. May 8-11.
Beacon School's young adult class will sell plants through May 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school, 801 W. Union St., Athens. Vegetables and flowers will be available.
For information about the Beacon School plant sale, call Sam Dunlap at (740) 594-3539, ext. 255.
Marietta College honors students
MARIETTA — Marietta College Office of Student Life recently honored students with Campus Involvement and Leadership Awards. The students include:
Alexis Sommers, of Nelsonville, is majoring in entrepreneurship and received the Living the Ritual award. This award is given to the Greek member who exemplifies their chapter's values and principles and encourages others to do the same.
Taylor Clemons, of The Plains, is majoring in advertising and public relations and received the Greek Woman of the Year award. This award recognizes seniors who, as a member of the Greek Community, have gone above and beyond to serve and better the Greek Community. This award recognizes individuals who are positive representatives of their chapter and/or the Greek Community and who have excelled in the areas of community service/philanthropy, Greek involvement, and academics.
Located in Marietta, Ohio, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college. Marietta College serves a body of 1,200 full-time students. The college offers more than 50 majors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.