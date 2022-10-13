Keith Milam, scoutmaster with Boy Scout Troop 71 and Cubmaster with Pack 71 chartered by the Athens First United Methodist Church, was announced as the recipient of the Boy Scouts Scoutmaster of the Year and also received the Scouts BSA Unit Leader Award of Merit.
The honors were presented at the Simon Kenton Council BSA Daybreak District Court of Honor held Oct. 6 in Lancaster.
Each year the Daybreak District committee honors the contributions of its adult leaders with the Scouts BSA program. The Daybreak District encompasses the eastern region of the Simon Kenton Council including portions of Athens, Hocking, Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking counties.
The Scouts BSA Unit Leader Award of Merit recognizes a registered scoutmaster who has served at least 18 continuous months. The award requirements include completion of position training, annual program planning, effective use of the advancement method with the scouts during the past 12 months, cultivation of a positive relationship with the charter organization, and projecting a positive image of scouting in the community.
The award requires nomination from the troop committee chair and youth senior patrol leader and is certified by the district commissioner and with approval of the council commissioner and president.
