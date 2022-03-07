The Southeast Ohio Foodbank announced that it would be participating in a special March for Meals celebration honoring the 50th anniversary of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program, a federal legislation helps to fund community-based programs like Meals on Wheels.
Throughout March, the foodbank will join the national Meals on Wheels network to raise awareness and rally support for this vital public-private partnership that has helped provide the seniors in Hocking and Athens counties with an essential service needed to remain healthy and independent at home.
“Meals on Wheels means that people like me with little money can look forward to something to eat every day. (There are) people out there who care about us, and I want to thank every driver who has brought me my meals.” said a Meals on Wheels Participant.
The annual March for Meals celebration commemorates the historic day in March of 1972 when President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older. This year, Meals on Wheels programs from across the country are joining forces for the awareness campaign to celebrate 50 years of success and garner the support needed to ensure these critical programs can continue to address food insecurity and malnutrition, combat social isolation, enable independence, and improve health for years to come.
“The Older Americans Act Nutrition Program is the only federally supported program designed to be an antidote for both senior hunger and isolation,” said Ellie Hollander, President, and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. “Despite decades of proven success and bipartisan support, funding for this program has failed to keep pace with the rapidly growing need for its services. With the nation’s senior population increasing dramatically, now is the time to support local Meals on Wheels programs – through volunteering, donating, and speaking out – to ensure we can deliver for another 50 years.”
The Southeast Ohio Foodbank’s celebration will include a pet food and fundraising drive, several restaurant partnerships, and a ‘Shamrocks for Seniors’ campaign. You can send a message to a senior in need of companionship by completing the form at hapcap.org/shamrocks by March 13.
For more information on how you can volunteer, contribute, or speak out for the seniors in Hocking and Athens counties this March, visit hapcap.org or contact Naomi Squires at (740) 385 – 6813.
For information on all Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) programs, contact Valerie Addis Keeney at (740) 767 -4500 or valerie.keeney@hapcap.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.