Athens Food Rescue is pleased to welcome Alyssa Lambrecht, a second-year student at Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. As another helping hand, she has already started to make a difference with the group’s efforts to get food to those who need it.
She is also being honored as AFR’s Volunteer of the Month.
“During my first year, we learned a little about food insecurity and how to help rural populations manage their healthcare,” said Lambrecht. “I am really passionate about these areas and wanted to get involved in my community more.”
Lambrecht has been picking up food from Witten Farm Market and Kindred Market and delivering it to The Gathering Place.
“Athens Food Rescue was perfect for me because it allows me to help support sustainability initiatives as well as raise awareness for food insecurity,” she said. “The staff is kind and passionate and the vendors are very generous. It’s a great environment to volunteer in.”
Lambrecht is one of AFR’s newest volunteers.
“She joined us at a perfect time, helping us to pick up food donations on the weekends, said Executive Director Teresa Curtiss. “Already she has helped us deliver almost 300 pounds to those in need in our community.”
AFR fights hunger in Athens County while diverting food from landfills. The group collects slightly blemished items and leftovers from donors and distributes them to local charities.
Anyone who would like to support this important work can do so by making a donation to Athens Food Rescue, 11961 Peach Ridge Road, Athens, Ohio 45701. Donations can also be made online via Facebook and by giving directly to The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.
