Ohio University, the City of Athens and Athens County Fair Board joined forces for Move-OUt Community Giveback Days on Wednesday and Thursday. OU students moving out of Athens donated unwanted items to the event, held at the Athens County Fairgrounds. These items are then gathered, inspected, sorted and given away, free of charge, to the general public. On Wednesday, the line started at 2 p.m. and the doors opened at 5 p.m. There was much to give away, and everyone seemed happy with what they could carry out.
Huck Runnion (left) and Roger Lemon, volunteers with Feed My Sheep Food Pantry, pose with food they received from Athens Food Rescue recently. The food pantry is part of Torch United Methodist Church’s ministry. It is located at 8137 State Route 356 in New Marshfield. Athens Food Rescue collects unwanted food from donors and distributes it to organizations that address food insecurity in Athens County.
A Polaris Slingshot is displayed at the Tri-County Car Show held May 6 at Tri-County Career Center. Tri-County Car Club, a student organization at Tri-County Career Center and High School, hosted the show.
Recently, Friends of 690 cleaned up litter on State Route 690, from US 50 to State Route 550. The volunteers are part of an official Ohio Department of Transportation team that has targeted clean up efforts on State Route 690 for the past three years. Ten volunteers celebrated Earth Day, by scouring the roadway for litter. In total, 44 bags of litter were gathered during April.
Tri-County Car Club, a student organization at Tri-County Career Center and High School, held it annual car show May 6 in the parking lot of the school in Nelsonville. About 40 vehicles competed for prizes. The proceeds went toward student necessities.
Photo by John Halley
Submitted by Fred Kight/Athens Food Rescue
Nicole Bowman-Layton
Submitted photo
Clean rugs of various sizes sit outside a building at the Athens County Fairgrounds during Move-OUt Community Giveback Days.
Photo by John Halley
From Earth Day clean-ups to food donations to Community Giveback Days, Athens County residents have been really busy the past few weeks. These photos, taken by community members and Messenger staff, are just a sampling of what has been going on in the county. To submit a photograph for Seen on Scene, email info@athensmessenger.com.
